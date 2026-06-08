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    Faces of DLA w/Mallorie Andrews, DLA Distribution Cherry Point (emblem, open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505848-W
    For Mallorie Andrews, supporting the Warfighter is personal.

    As the spouse of a disabled veteran, Mallorie understands the importance of ensuring military personnel receive the supplies and equipment they need to accomplish their mission.

    As a Distribution Process Worker at DLA Distribution Cherry Point, North Carolina, she helps ensure material is processed accurately and shipped where it's needed most.

    Every package, every shipment, and every detail matters. For Mallorie, supporting DLA's mission means supporting those who serve.

    For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil

    #FacesOfDLA #DLA #WarfighterSupport

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009915
    VIRIN: 260608-O-LU733-4859
    PIN: 505848
    Filename: DOD_111758527
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of DLA w/Mallorie Andrews, DLA Distribution Cherry Point (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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