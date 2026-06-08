Faces of DLA w/Mallorie Andrews, DLA Distribution Cherry Point (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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For Mallorie Andrews, supporting the Warfighter is personal.



As the spouse of a disabled veteran, Mallorie understands the importance of ensuring military personnel receive the supplies and equipment they need to accomplish their mission.



As a Distribution Process Worker at DLA Distribution Cherry Point, North Carolina, she helps ensure material is processed accurately and shipped where it's needed most.



Every package, every shipment, and every detail matters. For Mallorie, supporting DLA's mission means supporting those who serve.



For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil



#FacesOfDLA #DLA #WarfighterSupport