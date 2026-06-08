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    DLA Energy Worldwide 2026 Highlights

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide 2026 set attendance records and continued to build the bonds between energy industry partners and government leaders. See the highlights of the 3-day event as stakeholders collaborated to develop and refine agile and sustainable end-to-end solutions to meet the global energy supply chain demand. The event took place at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, from April 21-23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009881
    VIRIN: 260523-O-GC213-9383
    PIN: 505972
    Filename: DOD_111757957
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Energy Worldwide 2026 Highlights, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Energy Worldwide

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