DLA Energy Worldwide 2026 Highlights - captioned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide 2026 set attendance records and continued to build the bonds between energy industry partners and government leaders. See the highlights of the 3-day event as stakeholders collaborated to develop and refine agile and sustainable end-to-end solutions to meet the global energy supply chain demand. The event took place at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, from April 21-23, 2026.