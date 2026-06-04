Fair Winds and Following Sea's: Capt. Rona D. Green Retirement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video compilation of photos from Capt. Rona Green’s, former commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England, featuring Sailors, staff, and events during her time as commanding officer of NMRTC New England, Newport, Rhode Island, June 9, 2026. Capt. Green, native of Malvern, Arkansas, is retiring from the Navy following more than 36 years of service, starting with her enlistment as a dental technician in July of 1989. Under Capt. Green’s leadership, the command achieved significant milestones in readiness, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jammel Tilley)