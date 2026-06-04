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    Fair Winds and Following Sea's: Capt. Rona D. Green Retirement

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    NEWPORT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    A video compilation of photos from Capt. Rona Green’s, former commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England, featuring Sailors, staff, and events during her time as commanding officer of NMRTC New England, Newport, Rhode Island, June 9, 2026. Capt. Green, native of Malvern, Arkansas, is retiring from the Navy following more than 36 years of service, starting with her enlistment as a dental technician in July of 1989. Under Capt. Green’s leadership, the command achieved significant milestones in readiness, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jammel Tilley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009814
    VIRIN: 260605-N-OV429-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756671
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NEWPORT, US

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    This work, Fair Winds and Following Sea's: Capt. Rona D. Green Retirement, by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMRTC
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England
    Retirement

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