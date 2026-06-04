A video compilation of photos from Capt. Rona Green’s, former commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England, featuring Sailors, staff, and events during her time as commanding officer of NMRTC New England, Newport, Rhode Island, June 9, 2026. Capt. Green, native of Malvern, Arkansas, is retiring from the Navy following more than 36 years of service, starting with her enlistment as a dental technician in July of 1989. Under Capt. Green’s leadership, the command achieved significant milestones in readiness, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jammel Tilley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009814
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-OV429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756671
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|NEWPORT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair Winds and Following Sea's: Capt. Rona D. Green Retirement, by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.