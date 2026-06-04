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    BALTOPS 2026 Participants Depart for BATLOPS 2026

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    GDYNIA, POLAND

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    GDYNIA, Poland (June 3, 2026) – Baltic operations (BALTOPS) 2026 participants get underway from Gdynia, Poland, June 3, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009794
    VIRIN: 260603-N-N0901-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756384
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GDYNIA, PL

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    TAGS

    #BALTOPS2026; #WeAreNATO; #ReadyandPostured; #PresenceMatters; #StrongerTogether;

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