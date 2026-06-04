BALTOPS 2026 Participants Depart for BATLOPS 2026

GDYNIA, Poland (June 3, 2026) – Baltic operations (BALTOPS) 2026 participants get underway from Gdynia, Poland, June 3, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009794
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-N0901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756384
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GDYNIA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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