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    Barracks Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines and members of the Okinawa Defense Bureau unveil new barracks at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2026. The new barracks were built to provide 1,096 Marines with modern living facilities and amenities as part of the Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009790
    VIRIN: 260605-M-QJ950-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756352
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Barracks Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by LCpl Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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