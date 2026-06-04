Barracks Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and members of the Okinawa Defense Bureau unveil new barracks at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2026. The new barracks were built to provide 1,096 Marines with modern living facilities and amenities as part of the Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)