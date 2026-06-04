Barracks Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marines and members of the Okinawa Defense Bureau unveil new barracks at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2026. The new barracks were built to provide 1,096 Marines with modern living facilities and amenities as part of the Defense Policy Review Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 03:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009790
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756352
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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