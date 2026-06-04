Portland Fleet Week 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage of a variety of events during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 3-6, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)