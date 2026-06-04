Grand Floral Parade, Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week 2026

U.S. Navy Sailors and Coast Guardsmen walk in the Grand Floral Parade during the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009713
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-GC571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111755107
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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