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    Grand Floral Parade, Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week 2026

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    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Coast Guardsmen walk in the Grand Floral Parade during the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009713
    VIRIN: 260606-N-GC571-1001
    Filename: DOD_111755107
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Floral Parade, Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week 2026, by SA Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Portland Rose Festival
    CNRNW
    parade
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    PFW26

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