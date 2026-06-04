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    137th Special Operations Wing Command Video 2026

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    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Barbara Baldwin, Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carnes, Staff Sgt. Erika Chapa, Senior Airman Harrison Stone, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift, Airman Kaedin Teel and Master Sgt. Brigette Waltermire

    137th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, Col. Keith Blount, 137th SOW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Mansell, 137th SOW command chief, Oklahoma Air National Guard, deliver a command message at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, June 2, 2026. Through their shared vision, the leaders call for an aligned, adaptable and lethal force, highlighting that the 137th SOW’s readiness rests on cultivating exceptional Citizen Airmen and a cohesive, mission-focused culture. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel, Senior Airman Harrison Stone, Staff Sgt. Erika Chapa, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift, Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carnes, Master Sgt. Brigette Waltermire and Senior Master Sgt. Barbara Baldwin)

    This video contains music licensed through the Pixabay audio library.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009688
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-ND196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754695
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, 137th Special Operations Wing Command Video 2026, by SMSgt Barbara Baldwin, TSgt Caitlin Carnes, SSgt Erika Chapa, SrA Harrison Stone, SSgt Nicholas Swift, Amn Kaedin Teel and MSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Citizen Airmen
    OKANG
    WRANGB
    137SOW

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