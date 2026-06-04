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    Portland Rose Festival 2026 Fallen Outdoors Sturgeon Derby

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    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Fallen Outdoors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans and active duty service members, takes U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Army service members to fish for sturgeon on the Willamette River during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009643
    VIRIN: 260605-N-PS854-2001
    Filename: DOD_111753405
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Rose Festival 2026 Fallen Outdoors Sturgeon Derby, by PO2 Jonathan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USN
    Portland Rose Festival
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    PFW26
    Fallen Outdoors

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