Portland Rose Festival 2026 Fallen Outdoors Sturgeon Derby

Fallen Outdoors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans and active duty service members, takes U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Army service members to fish for sturgeon on the Willamette River during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009643
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-PS854-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753405
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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