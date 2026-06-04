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    Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) - Fire Training Pit

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    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 55th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire at the fire training pit during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2026. The exercise helps emergency responders prepare for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, Aug. 8-9, 2026, by testing response procedures and coordination during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009627
    VIRIN: 260606-F-HV284-2065
    Filename: DOD_111753122
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, US

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    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    MARE
    Major Accident Respone Exercise
    55th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Firepit

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