Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) - Fire Training Pit

Firefighters assigned to the 55th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire at the fire training pit during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2026. The exercise helps emergency responders prepare for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, Aug. 8-9, 2026, by testing response procedures and coordination during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009627
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-HV284-2065
|Filename:
|DOD_111753122
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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