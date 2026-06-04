Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) - Fire Training Pit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009627" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters assigned to the 55th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire at the fire training pit during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2026. The exercise helps emergency responders prepare for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, Aug. 8-9, 2026, by testing response procedures and coordination during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)