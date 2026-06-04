West Virginia National Guard Camp Conley, formerly known as Kids Kamp, hosted at Camp Dawson, West Virginia is a week-long camp that gives children ages 9-14 of service members a chance to experience some of the aspects of military life that their parents or family members endure during deployments. In honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Conley's hard work since the inception of the camp in 1991, former West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, officially renamed the camp to Camp Conley in 2018.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009620
|VIRIN:
|240629-Z-QC446-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752957
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, W. Va. Guard's Family Programs hosts Camp Conley (Kids Kamp) 2024, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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