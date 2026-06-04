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    W. Va. Guard's Family Programs hosts Camp Conley (Kids Kamp) 2024

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    West Virginia National Guard Camp Conley, formerly known as Kids Kamp, hosted at Camp Dawson, West Virginia is a week-long camp that gives children ages 9-14 of service members a chance to experience some of the aspects of military life that their parents or family members endure during deployments. In honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Conley's hard work since the inception of the camp in 1991, former West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, officially renamed the camp to Camp Conley in 2018.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009620
    VIRIN: 240629-Z-QC446-5001
    Filename: DOD_111752957
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, W. Va. Guard's Family Programs hosts Camp Conley (Kids Kamp) 2024, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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