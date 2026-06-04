W. Va. Guard's Family Programs hosts Camp Conley (Kids Kamp) 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

West Virginia National Guard Camp Conley, formerly known as Kids Kamp, hosted at Camp Dawson, West Virginia is a week-long camp that gives children ages 9-14 of service members a chance to experience some of the aspects of military life that their parents or family members endure during deployments. In honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Conley's hard work since the inception of the camp in 1991, former West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, officially renamed the camp to Camp Conley in 2018.