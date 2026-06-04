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    W. Va. Guard Joint Task Force Events provies support to 2023 National Scout Jamboree

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    GLEN JEAN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake and Sgt. Grace Wajler

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    West Virginia National Guard Joint Task Force Events provides support to the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009618
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-QC446-5002
    Filename: DOD_111752817
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GLEN JEAN, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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