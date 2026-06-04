W. Va. Guard Joint Task Force Support provides critical assets to 2023 National Scout Jambree

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

West Virginia National Guard Joint Task Force Support provides critical assets to the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams.