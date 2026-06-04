Portland Fleet Week 2026 Ship Arrival

Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432), Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), and Coast Guard Cutter David Duren (WPC 1156), arrive for Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, June 2, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009590
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-GC571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752590
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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