U.S. forces strike Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009586
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752568
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran
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