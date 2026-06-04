(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces strike Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009586
    VIRIN: 260605-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752568
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video