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    CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Forces Defeat Missiles, Drones Launched by Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors, June 5.

    Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks.

    Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false.

    CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and postured to continue responding to unwarranted Iranian aggression in self-defense.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:20
    Story ID: 567021
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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