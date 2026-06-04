Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek relinquishes command to Col. Samuel Mink during a change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility as Mink assumed command.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009520
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751260
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Training Wing Change of Command 2026, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.