82nd Training Wing Change of Command 2026

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel R. Mink assumed command of the 82nd Training Wing from Brig. Gen. Paul G. Filcek during a ceremony officiated by Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, on June 5, 2026.

Mink began his Air Force career at Sheppard Air Force Base and returned to assume command after serving as deputy commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base.

“In 1996 I received the critical technical skills I needed to succeed as an Airman right here. I never thought after three decades of service it would all come full circle,” said Mink. “This is the honor of a lifetime to show up to this wing and this role. I have arrived to my dream job.”

Describing him as one of the most respected Logistics officers in the Air Force today, Maj. Gen. Davidson spoke about Mink’s career.

“His background and experiences are unprecedented. He was a deputy commander for about 8,000 people,” said Davidson. “He’s been a group commander and an expeditionary squadron commander. His successes across the Air Force have led him to this point and he is ready to lead the largest training wing in the Air Force.”

After assuming command, Mink thanked Maj. Gen. Davidson for entrusting him with the 82nd TRW and followed by expressing his appreciation to his family for their support.

“To my wife and daughters, you are my source of strength. Thank you for your love and support every step of the way.”

Mink also thanked Brig. Gen. Filcek for his leadership and the work done during his tenure.

“You have left a lasting mark on the 82nd Training Wing. I promise I will continue the momentum you’ve generated and keep moving in the right direction.”