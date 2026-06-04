UAS Flight training at Camp Grayling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009518" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, begin simulator training and indoor flight testing in an aircraft hangar during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The training gave infantrymen hands-on experience operating UAS platforms for the first time, ahead of their integration into a tactical field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)