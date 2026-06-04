UAS Flight training at Camp Grayling

Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, begin simulator training and indoor flight testing in an aircraft hangar during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The training gave infantrymen hands-on experience operating UAS platforms for the first time, ahead of their integration into a tactical field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009518
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-YN770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751198
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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