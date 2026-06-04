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    UAS Flight training at Camp Grayling

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, begin simulator training and indoor flight testing in an aircraft hangar during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The training gave infantrymen hands-on experience operating UAS platforms for the first time, ahead of their integration into a tactical field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009518
    VIRIN: 260601-Z-YN770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751198
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS Flight training at Camp Grayling, by SGT Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Annual Training
    MINGAT26

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