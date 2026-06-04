UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Aleksandr Blain, an infantry team leader assigned to 3rd Infantry Battalion,126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks about his experience participating in UAS training at Camp Grayling in an interview during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The training gave infantrymen hands-on experience operating and countering UAS platforms, skills increasingly critical to small-unit operations in a modern battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)