UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

Spc. Aleksandr Blain, an infantry team leader assigned to 3rd Infantry Battalion,126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks about his experience participating in UAS training at Camp Grayling in an interview during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The training gave infantrymen hands-on experience operating and countering UAS platforms, skills increasingly critical to small-unit operations in a modern battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009513
|VIRIN:
|260531-Z-YN770-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111751136
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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