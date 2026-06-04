UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

Maj. Brandon Shorter, the executive officer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks about integrating UAS capabilities into his unit during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. Integrating UAS capabilities allows battalion commanders to expand their situational awareness and provide ground forces with real-time intelligence during operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009512
|VIRIN:
|260531-Z-YN770-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111751126
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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