UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Brandon Shorter, the executive officer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks about integrating UAS capabilities into his unit during annual training at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. Integrating UAS capabilities allows battalion commanders to expand their situational awareness and provide ground forces with real-time intelligence during operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)