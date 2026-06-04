UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aric Petersen, the UAS Training Center supervisor for the Michigan National Guard, speaks about the National All Domain Warfighting Center’s new designation as a National UAS Deep Training Site at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The National All Domain Warfighting Center's new designation reflects its expanded capacity to deliver advanced, multi-domain UAS instruction to units across the National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009509
|VIRIN:
|260531-Z-YN770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751119
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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