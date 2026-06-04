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    UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aric Petersen, the UAS Training Center supervisor for the Michigan National Guard, speaks about the National All Domain Warfighting Center’s new designation as a National UAS Deep Training Site at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The National All Domain Warfighting Center's new designation reflects its expanded capacity to deliver advanced, multi-domain UAS instruction to units across the National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 13:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009509
    VIRIN: 260531-Z-YN770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751119
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    This work, UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling, by SGT Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Grayling
    UAS

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