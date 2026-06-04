UAS Training developments at Camp Grayling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aric Petersen, the UAS Training Center supervisor for the Michigan National Guard, speaks about the National All Domain Warfighting Center’s new designation as a National UAS Deep Training Site at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, June 1, 2026. The National All Domain Warfighting Center's new designation reflects its expanded capacity to deliver advanced, multi-domain UAS instruction to units across the National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)