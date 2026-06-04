Creech Cam 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Creech Olympics, a wing-wide annual event designed to maintain physical and mental resilience and improve morale, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 21, 2026. The Creech Olympics had 6 different games and events for Airmen to compete in, including cornhole, flag-football, volleyball, basketball, Mario Kart, and fire muster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn)