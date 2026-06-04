Creech Cam 2

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Creech Olympics, a wing-wide annual event designed to maintain physical and mental resilience and improve morale, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 21, 2026. The Creech Olympics had 6 different games and events for Airmen to compete in, including cornhole, flag-football, volleyball, basketball, Mario Kart, and fire muster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 11:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1009469
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-HG527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111750663
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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