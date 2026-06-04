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    Creech Cam 2

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    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Creech Olympics, a wing-wide annual event designed to maintain physical and mental resilience and improve morale, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 21, 2026. The Creech Olympics had 6 different games and events for Airmen to compete in, including cornhole, flag-football, volleyball, basketball, Mario Kart, and fire muster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 11:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1009469
    VIRIN: 260521-F-HG527-1001
    Filename: DOD_111750663
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creech Cam 2, by A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Creech AFB
    Olympics
    sports day
    432d wing
    25th Attack Wing

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