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    USINDOPACOM Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operation in International Waters

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    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel MT DAVINA located in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility, June 4, 2026. We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate. International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 07:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009415
    VIRIN: 260604-N-N0132-1004
    Filename: DOD_111750108
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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