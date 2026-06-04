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    End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment

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    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and C-130H3 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing return home from a deployment in St. Paul, Minn., June 4, 2026. The Airmen returned from the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel in support of Operation New Normal and other counterterrorism operations.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009369
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-DT397-1001
    Filename: DOD_111748968
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

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    This work, End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment, by SSgt David Reynertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment

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    TAGS

    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Deployment return
    Air National Guard

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