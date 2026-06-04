U.S. Air Force Airmen and C-130H3 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing return home from a deployment in St. Paul, Minn., June 4, 2026. The Airmen returned from the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel in support of Operation New Normal and other counterterrorism operations.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009369
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-DT397-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748968
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment, by SSgt David Reynertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment
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