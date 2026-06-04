End of an Era: 133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes Home Final C-130H Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009369" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and C-130H3 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing return home from a deployment in St. Paul, Minn., June 4, 2026. The Airmen returned from the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel in support of Operation New Normal and other counterterrorism operations.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)