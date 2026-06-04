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    Aspen CDC Reopens

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Aspen CDC underwent some major renovations before reopening in 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009364
    VIRIN: 260604-O-EV815-3270
    Filename: DOD_111748946
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aspen CDC Reopens, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colorado
    Fort Carson Colo.

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