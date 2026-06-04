22nd MEU (SOC) returns home from deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) reunite with friends and family on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd MEU (SOC) returned home from a nearly 10-month-long deployment to support U.S. Southern Command to counter illicit threats, strengthen regional partnerships and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar)