22nd MEU (SOC) returns home from deployment

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) reunite with friends and family on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd MEU (SOC) returned home from a nearly 10-month-long deployment to support U.S. Southern Command to counter illicit threats, strengthen regional partnerships and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009357
|VIRIN:
|260509-M-JM268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748763
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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