Distinguished visitors with the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard visit personnel during Enduring Partners 2026 on Don Muang RTAF Base, Bangkok, June 2, 2024. EP26 is an event to improve readiness and interoperability between the RTAF and WA ANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance the strong defense relations existing among the two countries. Footage includes briefings from specialized tracks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009270
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-ES212-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747468
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Enduring Partners 2026 opens in Thailand, by SrA Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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