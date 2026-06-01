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    Enduring Partners 2026 opens in Thailand

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    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    06.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Distinguished visitors with the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard visit personnel during Enduring Partners 2026 on Don Muang RTAF Base, Bangkok, June 2, 2024. EP26 is an event to improve readiness and interoperability between the RTAF and WA ANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance the strong defense relations existing among the two countries. Footage includes briefings from specialized tracks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009270
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-ES212-1001
    Filename: DOD_111747468
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BANGKOK, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 opens in Thailand, by SrA Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kingdom of Thailand
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    EnduringPartners
    Air National Guard

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