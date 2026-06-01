Enduring Partners 2026 opens in Thailand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Distinguished visitors with the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard visit personnel during Enduring Partners 2026 on Don Muang RTAF Base, Bangkok, June 2, 2024. EP26 is an event to improve readiness and interoperability between the RTAF and WA ANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance the strong defense relations existing among the two countries. Footage includes briefings from specialized tracks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale)