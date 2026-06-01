Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 246th Transportation Battalion Truck Rodeo at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, June 2026. The event challenged Soldiers through hands-on tasks, physical events, and team-based competition designed to build readiness, morale, and unit cohesion.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009268
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-LU846-8314
|Filename:
|DOD_111747464
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 246th Transportation Battalion Truck Rodeo at Camp Grayling, MI 2026, by Officer Candidate GARRETT WAYNE CLARK, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.