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    246th Transportation Battalion Truck Rodeo at Camp Grayling, MI 2026

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    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Officer Candidate GARRETT WAYNE CLARK 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 246th Transportation Battalion Truck Rodeo at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, June 2026. The event challenged Soldiers through hands-on tasks, physical events, and team-based competition designed to build readiness, morale, and unit cohesion.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009268
    VIRIN: 260602-A-LU846-8314
    Filename: DOD_111747464
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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