SHAPE Leadership Community Update Interview

SHAPE Base Support Group Commander Col. Jody Daigle and Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Alex Chambers discuss upcoming community events, quality-of-life initiatives and installation improvements during an interview with AFN Benelux at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 2, 2026. Topics included the Make-A-Wish 24-hour run, the annual SHAPE Community Cleanup, newcomer orientation briefings, facility modernization projects, recreational programs and efforts to enhance services and infrastructure for military members, civilians, and families assigned to the SHAPE community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sargent Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009263
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-LK778-9798
|Filename:
|DOD_111747445
|Length:
|00:16:21
|Location:
|HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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