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    SHAPE Leadership Community Update Interview

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards

    AFN Benelux

    SHAPE Base Support Group Commander Col. Jody Daigle and Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Alex Chambers discuss upcoming community events, quality-of-life initiatives and installation improvements during an interview with AFN Benelux at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 2, 2026. Topics included the Make-A-Wish 24-hour run, the annual SHAPE Community Cleanup, newcomer orientation briefings, facility modernization projects, recreational programs and efforts to enhance services and infrastructure for military members, civilians, and families assigned to the SHAPE community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sargent Aaron Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009263
    VIRIN: 260602-F-LK778-9798
    Filename: DOD_111747445
    Length: 00:16:21
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE

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    TAGS

    Newcomer's Brief
    make a wish
    BSG
    Community Cleanup
    24 hour fun run

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