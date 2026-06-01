SHAPE Leadership Community Update Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SHAPE Base Support Group Commander Col. Jody Daigle and Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Alex Chambers discuss upcoming community events, quality-of-life initiatives and installation improvements during an interview with AFN Benelux at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 2, 2026. Topics included the Make-A-Wish 24-hour run, the annual SHAPE Community Cleanup, newcomer orientation briefings, facility modernization projects, recreational programs and efforts to enhance services and infrastructure for military members, civilians, and families assigned to the SHAPE community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sargent Aaron Edwards)