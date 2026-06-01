Combat Engineers Take A Break From Digging Trenches

Soldiers with the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion took a break from digging trenches in the training area at Fort Chaffee to conduct a combat field test, June 3, 2026.
Interview 1: Cadet Abigail Lewis, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion
Interview 2: Pvt. Jayden Thomas, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion
Interview 3: Capt. Joshua McCormick, commander, company B, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion
The combat field test is a mandatory annual physical assessment specifically for Soldiers serving in 24 high-demand combat military occupational specialties. This test does not replace the standard Army Fitness Test. Soldiers serving in combat occupational fields must pass both assessments to maintain their status.
The CFT enforces a strict, gender-neutral, and age-neutral standard, meaning every soldier must meet the exact same physical benchmarks.
Soldiers perform the entire evaluation in their standard combat uniform with combat boots, removing only their headgear, body armor, and helmet.
The assessment requires participants to complete a demanding sequence of seven events back-to-back within a continuous 30-minute time limit.
The seven-event sequence is designed to simulate tactical battlefield movements and physical exhaustion.
It begins with a 1-mile run, immediately followed by 30 dead-stop push-ups and a 100-meter sprint. Soldiers then transition to heavy lifting by hoisting a 40-pound sandbag 16 times onto a 65-inch platform, carrying two 5-gallon water cans for 50 meters, and executing a high-crawl and rush movement drill before finishing the circuit with a grueling final 1-mile run.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 07:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009250
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-DR641-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747288
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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