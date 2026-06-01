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    Radio Around the Region: Interview with Senior Enlisted Leader of AFN Pacific

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S Air Force SMSgt. Deandre Curtiss, the senior enlisted leader of American Forces Network Pacific, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2026. During the interview, Curtiss discussed the impact of AFN over the last 80 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009214
    VIRIN: 260519-M-YS621-8155
    PIN: 051926
    Filename: DOD_111746874
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Senior Enlisted Leader of AFN Pacific, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Radio around the Region
    American Forces Network
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Senior Enlisted Leader of AFN Pacific

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