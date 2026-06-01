Radio Around the Region: Interview with Senior Enlisted Leader of AFN Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force SMSgt. Deandre Curtiss, the senior enlisted leader of American Forces Network Pacific, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2026. During the interview, Curtiss discussed the impact of AFN over the last 80 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)