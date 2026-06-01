U.S Air Force SMSgt. Deandre Curtiss, the senior enlisted leader of American Forces Network Pacific, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2026. During the interview, Curtiss discussed the impact of AFN over the last 80 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009214
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-YS621-8155
|PIN:
|051926
|Filename:
|DOD_111746874
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Senior Enlisted Leader of AFN Pacific, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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