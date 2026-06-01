Flowing throughout our nation's capital, Washington, D.C.'s historic fountains are more than monuments—they are powerful symbols of resilience, renewal, and community. From the recently restored Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain to the iconic Dupont Memorial Fountain, these landmarks connect generations through stories of service, exploration, and shared purpose.
Like these enduring public spaces, the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia remain committed to safeguarding the conditions that help our communities thrive. Together, they stand as lasting reminders that stewardship, service, and civic pride continue to shape the future of the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009209
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-PL327-9239
|Filename:
|DOD_111746841
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington's Fountains: Symbols of Resilience, Service, and Community, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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