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    Washington's Fountains: Symbols of Resilience, Service, and Community

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Flowing throughout our nation's capital, Washington, D.C.'s historic fountains are more than monuments—they are powerful symbols of resilience, renewal, and community. From the recently restored Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain to the iconic Dupont Memorial Fountain, these landmarks connect generations through stories of service, exploration, and shared purpose.

    Like these enduring public spaces, the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia remain committed to safeguarding the conditions that help our communities thrive. Together, they stand as lasting reminders that stewardship, service, and civic pride continue to shape the future of the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009209
    VIRIN: 260603-F-PL327-9239
    Filename: DOD_111746841
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Washington's Fountains: Symbols of Resilience, Service, and Community, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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