Washington's Fountains: Symbols of Resilience, Service, and Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Flowing throughout our nation's capital, Washington, D.C.'s historic fountains are more than monuments—they are powerful symbols of resilience, renewal, and community. From the recently restored Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain to the iconic Dupont Memorial Fountain, these landmarks connect generations through stories of service, exploration, and shared purpose.



Like these enduring public spaces, the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia remain committed to safeguarding the conditions that help our communities thrive. Together, they stand as lasting reminders that stewardship, service, and civic pride continue to shape the future of the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)