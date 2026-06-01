35th Fighter Wing: Always ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009195" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, steps and taxis in an F-16 during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The video highlights the precision, preparation and combat readiness required for 35th Fighter Wing pilots to rapidly generate airpower in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)