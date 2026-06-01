U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, steps and taxis in an F-16 during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The video highlights the precision, preparation and combat readiness required for 35th Fighter Wing pilots to rapidly generate airpower in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009195
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VQ736-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111746696
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing: Always ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.