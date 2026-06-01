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    35th Fighter Wing: Always ready

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, steps and taxis in an F-16 during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The video highlights the precision, preparation and combat readiness required for 35th Fighter Wing pilots to rapidly generate airpower in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 19:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009195
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VQ736-1004
    Filename: DOD_111746696
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing: Always ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    sortie
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    14th Fighter Squadron
    training
    Misawa Air Base

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