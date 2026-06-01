Earthwork Begins Oologah Stilling Basin Repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009186" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began repairing infrastructure at the Oologah Dam main spillway in Rogers County, Okla., May 26 with construction of a coffer dam in the Verdigris River. Engineers identified damaged concrete during a 2022 inspection.

The stilling basin is the area just below the conduit and absorbs millions of pounds of force from water releases.

Once the stilling basin is pumped dry, concrete demolition and repairs will begin. The overall project is expected to take 10 weeks.