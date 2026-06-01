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    Earthwork Begins Oologah Stilling Basin Repair

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    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began repairing infrastructure at the Oologah Dam main spillway in Rogers County, Okla., May 26 with construction of a coffer dam in the Verdigris River. Engineers identified damaged concrete during a 2022 inspection.
    The stilling basin is the area just below the conduit and absorbs millions of pounds of force from water releases.
    Once the stilling basin is pumped dry, concrete demolition and repairs will begin. The overall project is expected to take 10 weeks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009186
    VIRIN: 260526-A-PO406-2626
    Filename: DOD_111746393
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Earthwork Begins Oologah Stilling Basin Repair, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Tulsa District, USACE, Infrastructure, Dam Safety, Engineer

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