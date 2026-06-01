Earthwork Begins Oologah Stilling Basin Repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began repairing infrastructure at the Oologah Dam main spillway in Rogers County, Okla., May 26 with construction of a coffer dam in the Verdigris River. Engineers identified damaged concrete during a 2022 inspection.
The stilling basin is the area just below the conduit and absorbs millions of pounds of force from water releases.
Once the stilling basin is pumped dry, concrete demolition and repairs will begin. The overall project is expected to take 10 weeks.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009186
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-PO406-2626
|Filename:
|DOD_111746393
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
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|0
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|0
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