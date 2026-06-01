This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 1-5, 2026, includes more coverage from the 2026 MHS Conference: awards for exceptional military medical professionals, Uniformed Services University’s spotlight on readiness, and inspirational words from a heroic Medal of Honor recipient.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1009127
|VIRIN:
|260603-O-TR188-9267
|Filename:
|DOD_111745600
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - June 4, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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