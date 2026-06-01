Around the MHS - June 4, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 1-5, 2026, includes more coverage from the 2026 MHS Conference: awards for exceptional military medical professionals, Uniformed Services University’s spotlight on readiness, and inspirational words from a heroic Medal of Honor recipient.