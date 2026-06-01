U.S. Marines Compete in FY26 OIMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines compete in the Fiscal Year 26 3rd Quarter Okinawa Intramural Marksmanship Competition, ending in an award ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The OIMC is a multi-day marksmanship competition designed to test rifle and pistol capabilities of U.S. service members stationed at Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Conde)