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    U.S. Marines Compete in FY26 OIMC

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Conde 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines compete in the Fiscal Year 26 3rd Quarter Okinawa Intramural Marksmanship Competition, ending in an award ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The OIMC is a multi-day marksmanship competition designed to test rifle and pistol capabilities of U.S. service members stationed at Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Conde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 02:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009031
    VIRIN: 260521-M-HS828-1001
    Filename: DOD_111744368
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    Competition, rifle, pistol, usmc, Marines, okinawa

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