U.S. Marines Compete in FY26 OIMC

U.S. Marines compete in the Fiscal Year 26 3rd Quarter Okinawa Intramural Marksmanship Competition, ending in an award ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The OIMC is a multi-day marksmanship competition designed to test rifle and pistol capabilities of U.S. service members stationed at Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Conde)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 02:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009031
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-HS828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744368
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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