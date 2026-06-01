U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island. The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple times over a 24-hour period. A U.S. aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008989
|VIRIN:
|260602-D-D0477-3006
|Filename:
|DOD_111743715
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
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CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf
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