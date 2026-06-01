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    CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on the Arabian Gulf, June 2.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island. The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple times over a 24-hour period.

    A U.S. aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran.

    CENTCOM began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13. U.S. forces have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 as the ceasefire with Iran continues.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:08
    Story ID: 566712
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

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