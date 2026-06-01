Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.



A 13-gun cannon salute in recognition of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim



Video by Todd Mozes