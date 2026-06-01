PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.
A 13-gun cannon salute in recognition of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim
Video by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008905
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-GY890-1001
|PIN:
|000111
|Filename:
|DOD_111742230
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service
No keywords found.