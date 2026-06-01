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    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

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    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.

    A 13-gun cannon salute in recognition of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim

    Video by Todd Mozes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008905
    VIRIN: 260529-A-GY890-1001
    PIN: 000111
    Filename: DOD_111742230
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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