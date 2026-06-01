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    Memorial Day 2026

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    MARGRATEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels and Libby Weiler

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of AFRICOM delivered the keynote speech during the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery, in Margraten, Netherlands May 24, 2026. (video b-roll by Libby Weiler, video editing by Staff. Sgt Emely Eckels, AFRICOM public affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008875
    VIRIN: 260525-A-ND360-6753
    Filename: DOD_111741795
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARGRATEN, NL

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026, by SSG Emely Eckels and Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Margraten American Cemetery Netherlands
    Stronger Together
    AFRICOM
    MemDay26EUR
    Freedom 250th

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