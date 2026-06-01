Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of AFRICOM delivered the keynote speech during the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery, in Margraten, Netherlands May 24, 2026. (video b-roll by Libby Weiler, video editing by Staff. Sgt Emely Eckels, AFRICOM public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 07:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008875
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-ND360-6753
|Filename:
|DOD_111741795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARGRATEN, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026, by SSG Emely Eckels and Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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