Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 2: Partnership (Emblem, open captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008857" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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Welcome to Season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage. In this series, we explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.



In Episode 2, discover why the future of AI isn't about replacing people—it's about partnership.



Like a trained K-9 working alongside its handler, AI excels at finding patterns, signals, and connections at a scale humans cannot. But judgment, context, and decision-making remain firmly in human hands.



The Human-AI Advantage emerges when people and technology work together—combining speed, scale, expertise, and trust to accelerate the mission.



A trusted partner.

Guided by human expertise.