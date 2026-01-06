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    Lynn Skidmore Sends a Greeting on 06/01/2026-1

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

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    DVIDS Hub       

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lynn Skidmore shares a greeting message.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008780
    VIRIN: 260601-D-ZZ999-1597
    Filename: DOD_111739765
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lynn Skidmore Sends a Greeting on 06/01/2026-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lynn Skidmore Sends a Greeting on 06/01/2026

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