One week before Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery employees continue a long-standing tradition by hanging U.S. flags throughout the Memorial Amphitheater. This work prepares the grounds for ANC's annual National Memorial Day Observance, ensuring the site is ready to honor the nation’s fallen.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008743
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-ET384-5846
|Filename:
|DOD_111739430
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Raising the Colors at Memorial Amphitheater | Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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