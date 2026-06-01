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    Raising the Colors at Memorial Amphitheater | Arlington National Cemetery

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    One week before Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery employees continue a long-standing tradition by hanging U.S. flags throughout the Memorial Amphitheater. This work prepares the grounds for ANC's annual National Memorial Day Observance, ensuring the site is ready to honor the nation’s fallen.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008743
    VIRIN: 260518-A-ET384-5846
    Filename: DOD_111739430
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raising the Colors at Memorial Amphitheater | Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    flag raising
    Memorial Amphitheater
    ANC

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