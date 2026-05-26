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    The Monthly Impact Report: May 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Introducing our new series: The Monthly Impact Report.

    This month’s report highlights the moments that defined May 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. From responding to violent incidents and rescuing crash victims to protecting civilians and reuniting a man with his family after years apart, Guardsmen answered the call when their communities needed them most.

    The month also included National Guard Day at Nationals Park and participation in the National Memorial Day Parade, honoring service, sacrifice, and the enduring commitment of our Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.

    Every mission tells a story. Every action leaves an impact. This is what readiness looks like. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 19:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008706
    VIRIN: 260531-F-PL327-4681
    Filename: DOD_111738972
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Monthly Impact Report: May 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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