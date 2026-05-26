The Monthly Impact Report: May 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Introducing our new series: The Monthly Impact Report.



This month’s report highlights the moments that defined May 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. From responding to violent incidents and rescuing crash victims to protecting civilians and reuniting a man with his family after years apart, Guardsmen answered the call when their communities needed them most.



The month also included National Guard Day at Nationals Park and participation in the National Memorial Day Parade, honoring service, sacrifice, and the enduring commitment of our Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.



Every mission tells a story. Every action leaves an impact. This is what readiness looks like. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)