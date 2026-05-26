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    3-126 Conducts Cold Load Training

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct cold load training aboard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 30, 2026. The soldiers performed the training in preparation for an upcoming unit exercise, Operation Iron Bessemer, during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SFC Daniel Garas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008701
    VIRIN: 260531-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738893
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-126 Conducts Cold Load Training, by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3-126
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Michigan
    MINGAT26

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