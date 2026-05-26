3-126 Conducts Cold Load Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008701" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct cold load training aboard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 30, 2026. The soldiers performed the training in preparation for an upcoming unit exercise, Operation Iron Bessemer, during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SFC Daniel Garas)