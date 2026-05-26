3-126 Conducts Cold Load Training

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct cold load training aboard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 30, 2026. The soldiers performed the training in preparation for an upcoming unit exercise, Operation Iron Bessemer, during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SFC Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008701
|VIRIN:
|260531-Z-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738893
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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