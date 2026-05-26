In the summer of 2026, the U.S. Marine Corps will sundown the AV-8B Harrier II+ as part of the Tactical Aircraft transition plan as the Marine Corps progresses toward an all-5th generation TACAIR fleet. This video celebrates the conclusion of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223's nearly 40 years of flight operations with the Harrier platform. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza) This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008700
|VIRIN:
|260531-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738794
|Length:
|00:07:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, End of an Era: Marine Attack Squadron 223 celebrates the sundown of the Harrier, by Sgt David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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