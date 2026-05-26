End of an Era: Marine Attack Squadron 223 celebrates the sundown of the Harrier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the summer of 2026, the U.S. Marine Corps will sundown the AV-8B Harrier II+ as part of the Tactical Aircraft transition plan as the Marine Corps progresses toward an all-5th generation TACAIR fleet. This video celebrates the conclusion of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223's nearly 40 years of flight operations with the Harrier platform. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza) This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.