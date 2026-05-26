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    End of an Era: Marine Attack Squadron 223 celebrates the sundown of the Harrier

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    In the summer of 2026, the U.S. Marine Corps will sundown the AV-8B Harrier II+ as part of the Tactical Aircraft transition plan as the Marine Corps progresses toward an all-5th generation TACAIR fleet. This video celebrates the conclusion of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223's nearly 40 years of flight operations with the Harrier platform. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza) This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008700
    VIRIN: 260531-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738794
    Length: 00:07:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, End of an Era: Marine Attack Squadron 223 celebrates the sundown of the Harrier, by Sgt David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VMA-223, Harrier II, AV-8B, Harrier, ground-attack aircraft, USMCNews, HarrierSundown, JumpJet

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