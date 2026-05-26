Sailors conduct various maintenance and transport equipment on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 29, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008666
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-MH895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738110
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance and Transport Equipment, by SN Megan Schwengel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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