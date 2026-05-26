A U.S. Navy video showcasing the flight deck certification of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 13, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008663
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738098
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Deck Certification - The IKE Way, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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