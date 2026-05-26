(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck Certification - The IKE Way

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy video showcasing the flight deck certification of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 13, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008663
    VIRIN: 260513-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738098
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification - The IKE Way, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight deck certification
    F/A-18E-F Super Hornet
    Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video